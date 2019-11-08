UE’s WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker is a great gift at $40

Target offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Subzero Blue for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $100, it’s selling for around $60 at other retailers. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. So far, we know that this is likely to be the Black Friday price as well. UE’s WONDERBOOM is perfect for summer with its compact size and 10-hours of battery life. Bright colors and a 360-degree design make it an ideal companion during the warmer months and plenty of fun during winter as well. Its small footprint makes it easy to tote along wherever adventures take you. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s Soundcore Mini Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. It offers many of the same features, and better battery life, which makes it all the more compelling. But you will miss out on the Ultimate Ears color schemes that are so popular. Plus it has stellar ratings from over 1,700 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for more power? Consider going with this deal on Klipsch’s robust Reference Bookshelf Speakers at $114. You can save around 50% off the regular going rate, delivering an upgraded audio experience along the way.

UE WONDERBOOM features:

Super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big, clear, crisp 360-degree sound and big bass

10 hours of musical happiness on a single battery charge

waterproof, floats and serenades you in the shower, pool or rain (IPX7-rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter)

Wirelessly connect two UE WONDERBOOMS to party louder

Works with Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled smartphones, tablets and other devices

