Save 50% on a pair of Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Speakers at $114, more

- Nov. 8th 2019 8:38 am ET

Amazon offers a pair of Klipsch Reference R-41M Bookshelf Speakers for $114 shipped. Also available at B&H for a few cents more. Usually selling for $229, like you’ll find at Crutchfield, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, comes within $15 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Klipsch’s bookshelf speakers pair a four-inch woofer with a one-inch tweeter and a two-way speaker design. Powered by a 50W internal system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing workstation. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. More below.

We’re seeing a pair of the newly-released KRK RP5 Rokit 5 G4 Professional Powered Studio Monitors for $179 shipped at Amazon. You’d typically pay $358 for the set, with today’s offer saving you 50% and marking the first price drop so far. As a #1 new release, reviews are still coming in. But for comparison, other KRK monitors are well-reviewed at Amazon.

Lastly, grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new audio setup. Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speaker Set features:

The R-41M bookshelf speakers offer maximum versatility without sacrificing performance from a small, yet elegant audio solution. Designed as main speakers for a compact living space or surround sound to support a Reference speaker system, the R-41M bookshelf speakers are the ideal choice for your home theater system.

