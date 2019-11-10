Today we’re getting a look at yet another Black Friday ad, this time from Dollar General. While the retailer may not be the first place you’d think to hit on one’s shopping spree on Thanksgivings week, Dollar General is dishing out some noteworthy offers on everything from home goods, LEGO as well as other toys, and festive decor to some surprising deals on App Store credit and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks as well as details on in-store hours and more from this year’s Dollar General Black Friday ad.

Dollar General opens it doors on Thanksgiving

Dollar General is slated to beat the actual Black Friday rush by having locations across the United States open their doors at 7 am on Thanksgiving. The retailer will run a variety of one-day deals throughout the holiday before closing at 10 pm. A new batch of discounts will resume starting on Black Friday proper, with normal store hours being reinstated. From there, you’ll find plenty of offers running through the weekend.

One of the most notable deals in its Black Friday ad this year is that Dollar General will be taking 20% off App Store gift cards. We already know that Target is said to be offering a buy one get one 30% promotion on the Apple credit, so this will be a higher cash discount by comparison. Dollar General will also be extending this same price cut towards various fast food and restaurant gift cards including Chili’s, Burger King, Applebee’s, and more.

Toys are also getting plenty of love from Dollar General this year, with its new Black Friday ad showcasing a noteworthy buy one get on 75% off various products. While you may not find some of the more must-have brands included in that batch of discounts, the retailer also has another offer targeted at one of this year’s more prominently-advertised toys; LEGO kits will be receiving notable 40% discounts with the purchase of another set.

Other notable Black Friday deals include:

Dollar General Black Friday ad

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

Source: BestBlackFriday

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!