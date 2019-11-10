Pick up the Lightning-equipped urBeats3 Earbuds for $40 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earbuds with Lightning for $39.99 shipped. Also at Target. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a match of our previous Amazon mention. urBeats3 deliver Beats audio with Lightning and 3.5mm connections, making them an easy buy for the gym if you prefer a wired setup. Features include a “fine-tuned acoustic design,” tangle-free cable and magnetic earbuds. Use the built-in remote to take calls, control playback and call upon Siri. Rated 4/5 stars by 130 Amazon customers.

Prefer wireless? These top-rated Mpow Flame Wireless In-ears are over 50% less and feature a design that’s great for workouts and other strenuous activities. With a sweatproof casing, you’ll be good to good for most adventures.

We have plenty of other headphone deals available today, including AirPods 2 $130, Bose 700 $300, PowerBeats Pro $193, more.

Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earbuds feature:

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Variety of eartip options provide individualized fit for

Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

