Before the Switch Lite’s release, we saw nearly all of the popular accessory makers come out of the woodwork to debut cases and other gear for Nintendo’s latest console. Now that handheld is out, 8Bitdo is getting in on the action with the debut of its new Lite Bluetooth Gamepad. Featuring two stylings to match Switch Lite, these new controllers pack the usual selection of inputs into a small design. Head below for a closer look at what’s all offered by 8Bitdo’s latest, as well as how to lock-in your pre-order.

8Bitdo launches new Bluetooth gamepad for Switch Lite

We last saw the brand bring an SNES-inspired design to the familiar pro controller form-factor back in July. Today’s release is a bit different and focuses on Nintendo’s new system rather than the hybrid counterpart. Entering as the Lite Bluetooth Gamepad, 8Bitdo’s latest controller will be available in fitting turquoise and yellow colors.

While it won’t be the brand’s tiniest controller to date, the Lite Bluetooth Gamepad is undeniably on the smaller side. Even so, 8Bitdo has managed to pack just about every button you’d find on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller into the small casing. Rather than joysticks, there is a D-Pad on each side as well as directional and ABXY buttons. There’s even two bumper-style buttons on the top, which are flanked by L2 and R2 inputs. Lastly, you’ll find a customizable turbo button in the center of the gamepad.

One inclusion that’s sure to be a highlight for many is a USB-C charging port. While this controller connects over Bluetooth to its companion devices, it’ll be nice to refuel 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad with the same cable as the Switch Lite itself.

Pre-order 8Bitdo’s latest at Amazon

Officially releasing on October 30th, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will run you $24.99. As of now, only the turquoise model is available for pre-order at Amazon, though it’s likely that it will soon be true for the yellow option. Both styles will be backed by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which only charges you the lowest price between now and the ship date.

9to5Toys’ Take:

8Bitdo always manages to impress with its gamepads, and that’s no different this time around. Having already spent quite a bit of time with Switch Lite, I can see the use case for a small gamepad add-on. All that’s left is a portable stand explicitly made for the handheld, and the new console will be ready for on-the-go Mario Kart sessions.

