Black Friday is still weeks away, but the deals are rolling in today, thanks all of the Singles Day sales that have officially begin. Yesterday we took a look at some of the best early offers, and this morning we detailed some enticing offers from AliExpress. But now we’re turning our attention to the likes of Banggood, which has discounts on everything from Xiaomi smartwatches to Eachine drones and popular 3D printers. Head below for all of our favorite Banggood Singles Day deals and more.

If you find yourself asking what all the fuss about Singles Day is, then you’re not alone. The shopping event isn’t as well-known here in the west as it is in areas like China, but the quick rundown is that this Black Friday-level sale offers deep discounts on everything from tech to home goods, fashion, and more. Shipping varies per item for United States shoppers, but plenty of orders will score no-cost delivery on orders over $50. In most cases, you’re looking at about one or two-week shipping speeds.

Much like what we saw with AliExpress, Banggood is looking to entice new shoppers by offering additional on-page credits for select items. These will take upwards of $18 off select items for first-time customers.

Best Singles Day deals at Banggood

Headlining the offers in the Singles Day sale at Banggood, you’ll find the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at $28.99 + 2.30 shipping with the on-page coupon. Down from $50, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $5 under the lowest we’ve tracked before. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features up to 20 days of battery life per charge, water-resistant up to 50 meters, heart rate monitoring, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Another standout deal from today’s Singles Day sale at Banggod is on the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer at $173.46 shipped. Usually selling for $230 at Amazon, today’s offer is suitable for a $57 discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $42, and is the best available. Ender 3 is an open-source printer that features an 8.5 x 8.5 x 9.8-inch print bed with a 1mm resolution. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers.

Other notable Single Day deals include:

