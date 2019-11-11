Singles Day is official here, and while there were plenty of early bargains to be had yesterday, the biggest online sale in the world is now live in earnest. AliExpress is pushing everything from home goods to tech, electric bikes, and more as part of this year’s event. Free shipping is mostly available across the board to the United States, which is a welcome departure from previous years. Head below for all of our favorite AliExpress Singles Day deals and more.

Everything you need to know about Singles Day

If you’re not yet familiar with Singles Day, it’s one of the most significant shopping events of the season. We told you on Friday all the ways to prepare so you can get the best deals. Now, Singles Day sales are live across the internet, including at AliExpress. As noted above, free shipping is available for United States shoppers. However, don’t bet on quick delivery here like Amazon Prime. Most orders will be delivered by the end of November.

First-time shoppers at AliExpress can enjoy extra savings, as well. Just be sure to keep an eye for an on-page coupon just below the list prices. Often times we’re seeing $3-$10 off total depending on the item and various other factors.

Best Singles Day deals at AliExpress

There are any number of notable Singles Day tech deals at AliExpress. If you’re willing to wait for the delayed shipping as opposed to shopping at Amazon, you can really lock in some extra savings. One such option would be SanDisk’s top-rated microSD cards which are on sale from $2.64. That’s before any additional coupons. Amazon typically charges at least $6 and upwards of $95 for these cards, making this a great time to save big on SanDisk storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another notable standout is the Xioami Mijia M365 Pro Electric Scooter from $303.93. It typically goes for over $500. That price does not reflect any extra coupons that may be available. Xioami’s Mijia M365 Pro delivers everything you want in a portable electric scooter, including up to 16MPH speeds and a collapsible design.

Other notable Single Day deals include:

