While Singles Day doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, there are already plenty of notable deals out there worth your time and money. We’ve previously detailed all the best ways to save, and now we’re beginning to focus on the real deals themselves. Below is our roundup of the best early Singles Day deals, you’ll find a mix of American-based retailers and those from China as well. If you’re on the fence, or perhaps somewhat skeptical of these offers, our guide can help walk you through everything you need to know. Hit the jump for all of the best early Singles Day deals.

American-based Singles Day deals

While Singles Day is primarily known overseas, American retailers are jumping in as well as the shopping holiday has easily surpassed Black Friday in global sales. Yesterday, we told you about Nike’s massive Singles Day promotion that discounts a vast range of products. You can see all of Ali’s top picks right here and wrap up some holiday shopping early too.

Amazon appears to be getting into the event as well, although not many deals have popped up yet. The online giant has set up this Singles Day storefront, and we expect it to populate quickly throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Casper is currently taking 10% off any order with promo code COZY10, making it a great time to snag a new mattress for your holiday guests this year.

This year’s Sam’s Club 1-day November sale also happens to coincide with the best early Singles Day deals. Although Sam’s Club isn’t likely to pair itself together with the international shopping holiday on purpose, there are several notable deals here worth checking out on iPhones, App Store gift cards, TVs, and more.

Best early Singles Day deals from overseas

Despite being from overseas retailers, there are several notable early Singles Day deals that are available to shoppers in the United States. This includes the JoyBuy 48-hour sale, which is jam-packed full of everything from tech to home goods, fashion, beauty, and more. Xioami and Huawei are each making at notable splash at JoyBuy, offering big price drops on a variety of tech. This includes Xioami’s AirDots true wireless headphones for $21, which is 30% off the regular going rate. With high ratings and free shipping to the US, there is a lot to like here as an alternative to AirPods.

Perhaps no retailer is more well-known than AliExpress, who is part of the Alibaba family and has pioneered the success of Singles Day over the years. The best AliExpress deals will be coming down the line tomorrow, but a few early offers have caught our eye. One standout is the IUQI 1500W Electric Scooter from $1,329. This model goes above, and beyond the more consumer-focused options, you might have seen from Xioami and Segway. IUQI has developed a two-wheel scooter that looks to be ready for off-road adventures and more. You can save around 20% with today’s deal.

Those looking to convert an existing bicycle to an electric-powered model might want to consider this aftermarket kit from $376. You’d typically pay $415 or more in most instances. This kit provides a DIY take on electric bikes, letting you easily convert your two-wheeler into a lightning-powered ride.

You can shop the rest of AliExpress’ early Singles Day deals on this landing page. Be sure to be prepared for delayed shipping in many instances, as we are talking about an overseas transaction here. But those willing to be patient can save big along the way.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

While we’re talking about holiday shopping, don’t miss out on all of our Black Friday coverage here at 9to5Toys. You can see all of the latest ad leaks and more on this landing page as we get ready for Thanksgiving week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!