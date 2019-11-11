Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Alleys, Planescape Torment, more

- Nov. 11th 2019 10:02 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Mystic Vale, Modern Magic 8 Ball, Planescape: Torment, Severed, Pixel Weather – Forecast, Alleys, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mos Speedrun 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crash Dive: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

