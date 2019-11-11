Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $27, Far Cry Primal $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Control on PS4 and Xbox One for $27 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Currently $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked thus far and the lowest total available right now. Equipped with a series of supernatural abilities, players must explore “diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Far Cry Primal, Hitman 2, Dragon Quest XI, Wild Guns Reloaded, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Far Cry Primal $10 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $18 (Reg. $23+) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- God Eater 3 $40 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- XCOM 2 $5 (Reg. $20+) | eBay Daily Deals
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hotline Miami Collection Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
