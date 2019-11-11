Today’s Best Game Deals: Control $27, Far Cry Primal $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Control on PS4 and Xbox One for $27 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Currently $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked thus far and the lowest total available right now. Equipped with a series of supernatural abilities, players must explore “diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world.” The rest of today’s best deals are down below including Far Cry Primal, Hitman 2, Dragon Quest XI, Wild Guns Reloaded, and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare gets two new maps, Hardpoint, patches, and more

Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more

The Outer Worlds will be coming to Nintendo Switch before April 2020

Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics

Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more

Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!