The start of a new week means that all of the highly-anticipated Black Friday deals are just that much closer to launching, and more and more ads are finally starting to drop from big-name retailers. This morning we got a look at what to expect from Ace Hardware come Thanksgiving Week, and now Fred Meyer is debuting its Black Friday ad with an enticing batch of holiday deals. With some notable Apple discounts that undercut other retailers and more, there’s plenty of savings to be had. Head below for a closer look at the 2019 Black Friday ad, as well as for some of our top picks from Fred Meyer this year.

Fred Meyer Black Friday hours and more

This year Fred Meyer will be open on Thanksgiving Day but with limited availability by comparison of its usual store hours. You’ll be able to head into one of its locations starting at 7 am until the retailer closes its doors at 4 pm. Then on Black Friday, Fred Meyer will be opening bright and early at 5 am.

Apple deals highlight this year’s Fred Meyer deals

This year Fred Meyer is bringing the heat by offering some pretty noteworthy deals on Apple gear. We were impressed by Target’s 10.2-inch iPad offer, but Fred Meyer is besting that by $11, delivering Apple’s latest model for $239. On top of that, we’re seeing Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $129 for the 38mm model. You’ll be able to grab the 42mm version for $159. This is upwards of $41 less than we’ve seen other retailers advertise; this as of now, this is the price to beat for Black Friday.

Other notable offers detailed in its Black Friday ad include an 8-Quart Instant Pot for $50 (Reg. $80+), this is lower than what we saw last year and will likely be in-line with the lowest offerings from other retailers. There’s also some eye-catching UHDTV offers headlined by the Samsung 50-inch Smart 4K for $280, down from $600.

Other notable deals include:

Buy one get one free toys

toys Echo Show 5: $50 (Reg. $90)

(Reg. $90) Fire TV Stick: $20 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) 3rd Gen. Echo: $50 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) Fitbit Charge 3: $100 (Reg. $150)

(Reg. $150) Video game accessories 20% off

and even more…

Fred Meyer Black Friday ad

