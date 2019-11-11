Gift this mini Stranger Things Palace Arcade this year for $11 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Stranger Things Palace Handheld Arcade for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, texting code TOY to 827438 will net you a Target promo code that will knock your total down to $11 shipped. Regularly $30, we have never seen it drop below $24 at Amazon before today and is now at the best we have tracked. Based on the games played at the Palace Arcade in Stranger Things, this mini machine features 20 titles including Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Galaxian, and others. But it will look great on the shelf in the game room regardless. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

With the additional Target discount above, today’s featured deal is even less than the usually rock-bottom Basic Fun Retro Mini Arcade machines and the $13 Tiny Arcades. While the overall design on these options seems to be slightly more impressive, they only come with a single game compared to the 20 found on today’s featured deal.

But if you’re looking to take your home arcade experience up a notch, take a look at our video review for the Street Fighter II RepliCade unit. We also spotted those Arcade 1UP Systems at $50 off in the Target Black Friday 2019 ad.

Hasbro Stranger Things Palace Handheld Arcade:

Awesome 80S inspired arcade action: blast back to the 1980S and the world of stranger things with 20 arcade games

Based on some video games played at the Palace arcade in the show: play some of everyone’s favorite games from the Palace arcade seen on the Netflix original series, stranger things

Includes Bandai Namco entertainment classic games and more: Play Bandai Namco entertainment classic games such as Pac-Man, dig Dug, galaga, galaxian, and others

