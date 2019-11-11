Black Friday 2019 is quickly approaching and the ads have started making an appearance. If you are looking to spruce up your wardrobe for the holidays or get the fashionista in your life an excellent gift, New York & Company’s ad is out to prepare you. So even though the official Black Friday is November 29th, New York & Company is giving you two weeks to save before the big day. They’re offering 50% off sitewide and even better deals as we approach the official date. Best of all, some of the doorbusters you can even score now. Head below to see what our favorite styles from the New York & Company Black Friday Ad are.

Outerwear on Sale

Throughout the ad you will find an array of stylish jackets for the cold weather season. One of our favorites to bundle up with is the Quilted Barn Jacket. In the add you can see that it will be priced at $24.99 and it’s available in several color options. This jacket features a timeless quilted detailing that can be styled for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars from New York & Company customers.

We also saw that their puffer jackets will be marked down to just $14.99, which originally was priced at $40. I personally love a puffer jacket for the fall and winter season. They’re great to be layered and this style comes in an array of color options.

Holiday Attire

Be sure you’re ready for all of your Christmas and holiday events with an array of styles on sale at New York & Company. Dress to impress with the Maddie Sheer Ruffle-Sleeve Jumpsuit. During the event you will find it on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $90. It features a bold ruffle sleeve detailing and a flattering tie waist. It also comes in a standout red color, that’s perfect for the holidays.

However, another nice option is the Bateau-Neck Cable Knit Sweater. This sweater will pair nicely with slacks, skirts, leggings, jeans, and more. It’s a great versatile piece that you can wear even after the holidays. During the Black Friday Event this sweater will be just $19.99 and it comes in a variety of color options.

Which item from the New York & Company Black Friday ad are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Express Black Friday Ad for even more shopping deals.

New York & Company Black Friday Ad

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!