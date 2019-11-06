Now that’s it’s officially November, Black Friday 2019 is almost here. The Black Friday ads are slowly releasing and Express has made its debut today. With loads of items that will be discounted, we are excited to share what we think are the most worthy items to pick up. Inside the sale you will find very fashionable outerwear, denim, workwear, accessories, and more. Last year, we saw Express offer a rare 50% off sitewide discount and free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $50 or more. We also want to note that Express released an array of doorbuster deals last year, as well. So be sure to get in the holiday spirit and head below to find all of our top picks from the Express Black Friday Ad.

Express Black Friday Hours

Last year we saw that Express opened on Thanksgiving day at 5pm and was live until 1am. They then reopened the store at 6am on Black Friday. We can expect to see the same hours at storefronts and we saw the Black Friday deals online go live the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Our top picks for men from Express

If you’re looking for a great flannel shirt, Express is going to be offering an array of styles this Black Friday. One of the shirts that stood out from the ad was the Slim Buffalo Plaid Flannel. It’s currently priced at $60, which we can see that during the sale it will be discounted to just $30. This flannel is available in several color options and is a great to be layered during the cooler months.

If you’re an NBA fan, be excited because the Express x NBA collection will be a part of the sale. They have an array of teams included in the collection and you can choose from dressy or casual attire. Prices in the line currently start at $25 and go up to $298, which will all be 50% off during the event.

Our top picks for women from Express include:

For women, sherpa items are such a huge trend and Express is going to have an array of styles that will be must-haves. One of our favorite sherpa styles from Express is the Camo Quarter Zip Sweatshirt that is priced at $88 and will be marked down to $44. This sweatshirt combines the trendy camo trend with the sherpa material making this a no-brainer for winter. It will also look nice weather you wear with with jeans or leggings alike.

Also, Black Friday is a wonderful time to score your holiday attire. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas party outfit or New Year’s dress, Express is a great place to start looking. One of our favorite choices from the Express Black Friday Ad is the Wrap Front Tie Wide Leg Jumpsuit. This style is flattering with a tie waist and wide legs that will elongate your body. It also comes in three festive color options. Originally this jumpsuit was priced at $88, however during the event it will be marked down to $44.

Stocking Stuffers and Holiday Gift Guide

Another way to make sure you’re ready for the big event is by looking through the Express Holiday Gift Guide. Inside you will find loads of stocking stuffer ideas as well as items from every budget ranging from gifts under $10 to $30. Also, be sure to let me know in the comments below if you will be shopping the Express Black Friday Event.

