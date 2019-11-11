Target has two November Beauty Boxes for just $7 shipped: Pantene, Olly, more

Target has two November Beauty Boxes for just $7 and they’re filled with top brands. Each box ships for free and features an array of 6 beauty items. You can score Maybelline, Olly, Pantene, Garnier, and more. These boxes are a great way to try products without buying the full size and they’re nice for traveling. The first box features an array of products for curly hair and it also has a full size mascara. However, the second box also features an assortment of hair products as well as nourishing eyelash serum and multivitamins. Head below the jump to find out what each box includes.

Target’s Curly Beauty Box

Creme of Nature Perfect Edges Hair Gel – 2.25 oz.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Knot Away Leave-In Detangler – 8 fl oz.

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara 0.15 fl oz.

Luster’s Pink Shea Butter Coconut Oil Moisturizing Hair Milk – 2 fl oz.

Luster’s Pink Shea Butter Coconut Oil Leave In Conditioner – 2 fl oz.

Mixed Chicks Curl Sculptor – 2 fl oz.

Target November Beauty Box

Love Beauty Planet Radical Refresher Body Wash – Coconut Water + Mimosa – 0.3 fl oz.

Olly Undeniable Beauty Multivitamin Gummies – 2 ct.

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil Eyelash & Eyebrow Grow Serum – 2 oz.

Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler – 0.34 oz.

Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème – 2.6 oz.

Pantene Gold Series Leave-On Detangling Milk – 3 fl oz.

