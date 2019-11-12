Arlo Camera Solar Panel hits new Amazon low at $64 (Reg. $80), more from $40

- Nov. 12th 2019 12:16 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Camera Solar Panel Charger for $63.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Ditch the hassle of always keeping batteries charged on your outdoor Arlo Pro 3 or Ultra cameras and instead grab the brand’s solar panel charger. This accessory comes with an eight-foot power cord for getting the perfect position and sports a weather-resistant design. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Arlo Rechargeable Battery for $39.98 shipped. Down from $50, you’ll lock-in 20% in savings and score this accessory at a new all-time low. Featuring the same Ultra and Pro 3 compatibility as our lead deal, this battery is a great way to expand your setup if solar is out of the question or for indoor-mounted cameras. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Arlo Dual Charging Station for $39.98 at Amazon. That’s good for a 20% discount as well, and marks the best price Amazon has offered so far. This accessory rounds out your Arlo camera setup and is perfect for always ensuring that a spare battery is ready to go. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our coverage on Arlo’s recent Pro 3 Camera System.

Arlo Camera Solar Panel Charger features:

The Arlo Solar Panel keeps your battery charged with direct sunlight. It’s weather resistant design, 8-foot magnetic power cable, and adjustable mount makes installation easy anywhere.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

