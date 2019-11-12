Nest Learning Thermostat comes with Nest Hub at $249 (Save $100), more from $169

BuyDig currently offers the Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Google Nest Hub for $249 shipped when you’ve checked out with code NESTED. With the thermostat usually selling for $249 by itself, this is like getting the smart display for free instead the $100 it typically fetches. Today’s offer is one of the best values we’ve seen all-time and comes within $32 of both devices combined all-time lows. Swap in a Google Home Speaker for the same price. Featuring one of the more ascethically-pleasing designs on the thermostat market, Nest’s model allows you to cut back your heating bill this winter thanks to a suite of tools that help make sure your heating only runs when it needs to. Throw in the Nest Hub, and you’ll be able to take full advantage of its smart home capabilities. Both smart home gadgets carry 4.7+ star ratings from thousands. More below.

Also on sale from BuyDig today, you’ll be able to combo the Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Google Home for $169 shipped with code NESTED. Normally purchasing the thermostat and smart speaker would run you $268, with today’s offer saving you $99. It’s also $6 under the combined 2019 lows on both smart home devices. While you’ll find the same Assistant-packed functionality of the Nest Learning Thermostat, this model rocks a less flashy design centered around a frosted display. In both cases, you’re looking at 4.5+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers.

Looking for another way to expand your Assistant-powered smart home? Nest Hello Video Doorbell is currently down to $162, just in time for porch pirate season.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Programmable Wi-Fi Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

