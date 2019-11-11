Nest Hello falls to $162, just in time for porch pirate season (Reg. $229)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $161.99 shipped when coupon code GG31 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart, beats recent discounts by $2, and is one of the best we have tracked. This sleek video doorbell pairs wonderfully with Google Assistant geared smart homes. Featuring advanced motion detection, it can alert you when a person is near your door. This should come in handy with porch pirate season now in full-swing. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Whether you want to cover up scuffs from an existing doorbell or simply elevate the look of your new Nest Hello, consider picking up elago’s Wall Plate. Typically priced at $12, you can currently slash 5% off when clipping the on-page coupon.

Don’t forget that Google Nest Hub also happens to be on sale. We spotted a deal over the weekend that cuts it down to a mere $57. Routinely $129, now is a solid time to scoop one up.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

