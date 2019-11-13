Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor drops to $650 (Reg. up to $1,045), more

- Nov. 13th 2019 4:18 pm ET

Newegg is currently offering the Alienware 1900R AW3418DW 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Usually selling for $850, today’s offer is $130 under the previous price drop and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy will charge you $1,045 right now. Headlined by its massive, curved 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor packs a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. These specs make Alienware’s display a worthy companion to just about any battlestation or gaming PC setup. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, a four-port USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 435 customers. More monitor deals below from $120.

Other notable monitor deals include:

While we’re talking PC peripherals, don’t forget that right now you can score ‘tactile mechanical clicks’ with Razer’s Ornata Keyboard at $40 (Reg. $70). We’re also still seeing Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $400 ($150 off), as well as more from $75.

Alienware 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Get a bigger, brighter view of your games with this 34-inch Alienware curved gaming monitor. Its ultrathin bezel maximizes the viewing area, while the in-plane switching panels, 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 resolution provide rich, vivid images from any angle. This Alienware curved gaming monitor uses NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for fast image loading without distortion.

