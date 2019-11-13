Relive Infinity War with this 1,000-piece Avengers LEGO kit at $60 (40% off)

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown set for $59.97 shipped. Discount will be applied at checkout. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing one of the more iconic MCU locations to the LEGO world, this 1,004-piece kit stacks up to over 11-inches high and includes four minifigures. I’ve got this build in my collection, and one of the best parts in my opinion is the Cull Obsidian bigfig. If you plan on rewatching all of the Marvel movies now that Disney+ is out, grabbing this kit is the perfect way to enhance the Avengers action. Head below for more kits from $16.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book 21315 Set for $42.99 shipped. Available at Walmart, as well. Having originally sold for $70, we’ve more recently been seeing a $56 going rate. Today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Having been released in celebration of the 10th anniversary of LEGO Ideas, this fan-made set stacks up to over 850 pieces. It includes four brand-new minifigures and allows you to recreate scenes from Jack and the Beanstalk as well as Little Red Riding Hood. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look.

Other notable deals include:

LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown features:

Stage a LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76108 Sanctum Sanctorum showdown between Iron Spider-Man, Iron Man and doctor strange and the super villains. This all-action Super hero toy features a foldable, 3-level new York city building including Doctor strange Sanctum Sanctorum, with an exploding wall function and hidden Infinity stone element.

