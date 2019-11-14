Slash up to 42% off these Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C hubs with deals starting at $10

Aukey Direct currently offers its Aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $11.96 Prime shipped when code Y6V4AHZE has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $19, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, marks one of the first price drops we’ve seen, and is down to a new Amazon low. Featuring an aluminum housing, Aukey’s hub sports three USB 3.0 ports alongside both microSD and SD card slots. Whether you’re looking to add some more ports to your desktop, or just want to be prepared while on-the-go, this USB-C Hub is a great buy. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers.

For those who don’t need the more premium aluminum design, the plastic version of Aukey’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is down to $10.19 Prime shipped at Amazon with code 52CS35CE. Saving you 42% from the going rate, today’s offer is $3 under the previous price drop and within cents of the Amazon low. This model rocks the same five ports found on the featured deal, just with a plastic exterior. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Speaking of USB-C hubs, right now we’re seeing a variety of Anker models on sale from $15. Or should you be in the market for a new peripheral, Amazon has Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse for $8.

Aukey Aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Leap into the exciting new world of USB-C while maintaining convenient connection to all the devices you bought before. This USB-C to 3-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub with Card Reader is a must-have dongle if you want to use your old USB-A devices with your new USB-C laptop. Also gain easy, added access to SD & microSD cards. Equipped with a chipset that’s protected against EMI and ESD, this hub is designed for safer and more reliable connectivity. Get optimum hub performance and safeguard your valuable data & USB gadgets.

