At $8, Amazon has Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse priced to sell, more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 for $8.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. This mouse features an all-black look that keeps things simple. It operates using two AA batteries and fits in both left and right hands alike, making it a universal solution for the whole family. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 11/14 @ 1:40 PM: Dell is offering the Logitech K840 Mechanical Keyboard for $34.99 shipped. This is down from its $80 list price direct and $60 going rate at Amazon, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

It’s hard to find a price that beats the featured deal. The closest we could get is with Jelly Comb’s Slim Wireless Mouse. It’s slightly more expensive at $9, but features a circular scroll-wheel that lets you go left and right in addition to up and down, which is more than Microsoft’s can handle.

Oh, and ICYMI, we’ve unraveled several other home office deals in the last day or two. First up, this all-white Trestle Desk is down to $76 (Save 25%). Next up, we just spotted a $30+ discount on Respawn’s Reclinable Gaming Chair, now $109.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 features:

Designed for comfort and portability

For left or right handed use

Built-in storage for the nano transceiver

Available in multiple colors

AA batteries required (best with Polaroid AA batteries)

