Belkin Powerhouse charges your iPhone and Apple Watch: $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch in white at $79.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a 20% drop from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. You’d pay full price at Best Buy currently. It’s time to streamline that nightstand of yours with an all-in-one charging system. The Belkin Powerhouse delivers integrated charging for your iPhone and Apple Watch, all in one sleek design. It also nicely props up your iPhone while charging, so it’s easy to see notifications and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those in need of an Apple Watch charger only will want to reach for one of our trusty old favorites, the Spigen S350 dock instead. It sports a minimalistic design that’s not going to take up too much room on your nightstand. Plus, it’s made of silicone, so you can be sure that you won’t scratch a display or casing while in-use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of iPhones, Sprint has a notable iPhone XR offer going currently. Just $10 per month will deliver one of Apple’s more recent devices at a great price. Learn more here.

Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock features:

Safely charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time

Compatible with iPhone XS/ XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8/ 8 Plus, iPhone 7/ 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s /6s Plus, iPhone 6/ 6 Plus

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4, 3, 2, 1 and 1st generation

Includes built in magnetic charging module for Apple Watch and Lightning connector for IPhone

