Sprint customers can lock-in Apple’s iPhone XR for $240 or $10/mo ($359 off)

Sprint is offering Apple’s iPhone XR for $10 per month on Sprint Flex. This comes out to $240 after the two-year timeframe ends and is $359 off the current going rate at Apple direct. We went through the checkout process and found the activation fees waived, but there is a possibility you could see a small additional charge if you’re upgrading an existing line. The iPhone XR packs Face ID, Apple’s new edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and wireless charging. It’s a great device to upgrade with if you’re still rocking an iPhone 6/6S or 7. Unsure if you should go with iPhone XR over iPhone 11? We recently broke it all down for you to give some insight into the question.

Nomad Base Station

The iPhone XR comes in plenty of fun and unique colors, and nobody wants to cover that up. This clear case is highly-rated on Amazon and comes in at just $7 Prime shipped, making it an easy buy to keep your device protected.

While the iPhone XR gets great battery life, extend it to go days without charging by picking up Apple’s Smart Battery Case. It’s currently on sale for $69 from its regular $110 going rate.

Verizon customers can cash in on up to $700 in credits, a free Echo Dot, a year of Disney+, and more for picking up one of Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pros and trading in their old device.

Apple iPhone XR features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP True Depth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

