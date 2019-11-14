Grab Google’s GSM unlocked Pixel 3XL on sale for $440 (Reg. up to $599)

Woot currently offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $439.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Usually selling for upwards of $599 direct from Google, right now you’ll find it sitting at the Amazon low of $535. Today’s offer is good for upwards of a 26% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best direct cash discounts yet. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, Pixel 3 XL is still a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 850 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More below.

Put your savings to work and grab a case to go along with your new Pixel 3 XL. Not only will this add some extra scratch and drop protection to the handset, it’ll also let you change the style if the Not Pink color isn’t your favorite. It’s hard to go wrong with the Spigen Tough Armor Case at $16, which comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating.

Elsewhere in the Android world, we’re seeing Nokia’s new 7.2 128GB Smartphone bundled with a SIM card kit at $329 ($410 value). Or if Samsung is more your speed, its Galaxy S10+ is now matching the Prime Day price at $700 (save $300).

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Create, share and stay connected with this black Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone. Its 64GB of storage lets you save important files and apps, and the 12.2-megapixel rear camera has autofocus to take professional-looking photos easily. The 6.3-inch touch screen on this Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is water-resistant and dust-resistant.

