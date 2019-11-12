Slash $300 off Samsung’s Galaxy S10+, now matching its Prime Day price at $700

B&H currently offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone 128GB for $699.99 shipped. Typically selling for $1,000 at Amazon or Samsung, that’s good for a $300 discount and today’s offer matches one of the best prices we’ve tracked, which was set back in July on Prime Day. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ features a nearly bezel-less AMOLED 6.4-inch display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Three rear-facing cameras make this a notable option for mobile photographers as well. You’ll also enjoy all-day battery life with up to 22 hours of usage per charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 920 customers and earlier this year we called it “the best all-around Android phone” in our hands-on review.

A great way to leverage the savings from today’s deal is by protecting your new handset with a case. Samsung’s official leather case will run you $38 at Amazon, or you could go the third-party route with Spigen’s Tough Armor Designed case at $16.

Also on sale in the Android-adjacent world, right now you can bundle Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Hub at $249 (Save $100), more from $169.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128GB Smartphonefrom Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera, and 8MP RGB depth sensor. The screen itself is a huge 6.4″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

