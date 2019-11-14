Upgrade your HomeKit setup with four LIFX LED light bulbs for $60 (50% off)

Amazon offers a four-pack of LIFX Mini A19 LED Smart Light Bulbs for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, you’d pay $30 for a single bulb at Amazon. For those looking to dive head first into HomeKit this holiday season, going with these affordable LIFX LED light bulbs is a wise move. These are the temperature-adjusted version, so you’ll be able to pretty easily recreate various shades and more. On top of HomeKit control, LIFX also delivers compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Automatic scheduling is one additional feature that highlights these bulbs, making it easy to save on energy along the way. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the smart functionality of today’s lead deal and save 50% off by going with Amazon’s in-house LED Light Bulbs. Obviously, you’ll miss out on HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant control here, but the energy savings remain. These bulbs are made to replace 60W lighting in your home, so they’ll fit in nicely for most applications. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re looking for one of those cool HomeKit-enabled light strips, don’t miss out on this deal from Eve and Amazon. It includes an energy-monitoring plug too, which delivers voice control over your lights, other accessories, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

LIFX Mini LED Light Bulbs feature:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

Dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. Experience how subtle adjustments in brightness can enhance the comfort of any room

Intuitive control. Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers for one touch automation

