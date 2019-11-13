Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit Movie Night Bundle with Light Strip and Smart Plug for $99.95 shipped. Usually picking up the light strip and smart plug separately would run you $120, with today’s offer saving you $20 and matching the combined all-time low values on each of the two smart home accessories. Included in the bundle is the Eve Light Strip which works with HomeKit out of the box and is perfect for adding some ambient lighting behind a TV, on a shelf, or throughout your home. Throw in the entry-monitoring smart plug, and you’ll be able to command a lamp or other accessories with Siri, as well. Eve’s Light Strip carries a 4.4/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for more. Find additional deals below.

We also spotted that Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9.8-Foot Smart RGB LED TV Backlight Strip for $16.09 Prime shipped when the code HHJAM8OM is used at checkout. That’s down 30% from its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. You can use voice commands with either Alexa or Assistant to control this strip, as well as built-in buttons or a smartphone app. rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to check out IKEA’s new Edison Smart Light Bulb, which undercuts Philips Hue with a $10 price tag. And for more smart lighting deals, GE’s Z-Wave Plus Switch has dropped to a new 2019 low at $30 (25% off), more from $19.

Eve HomeKit light strip bundle features:

Transform your living room into a movie theater with your own personal ambience. Sit back, relax and use your iPhone or Siri to start your movie night. While Eve Light Strip creates a dreamy aura with dimmed, indirect light, Eve Energy turns your bright floor lamp off and your HomeKit-enabled television on. Just remember to bring the popcorn before you settle in for the evening.

