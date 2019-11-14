Meross Alexa + Assistant-enabled Garage Door Opener is down to $29 (Save $20)

- Nov. 14th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $28.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $49, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2019. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. IFTTT support enters as well, bringing a dose of automation into the picture for tying into the rest of your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 645 customers. More below.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

Speaking on smart home gear, right now we’re seeing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129 (Orig. $249) as well as a four-pack of LIFX HomeKit LED Light Bulbs for $60 (50% off).

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener!  Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

