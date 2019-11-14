Ring Video Doorbell Pro deters porch pirates at $129 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $129 shipped. Typically selling for $249 in new condition, you’ll find today’s offer down from the usual $179 refurbished listings. That’s good for an up to 49% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen, new or otherwise. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside. Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating. Includes a one-year warranty direct from Amazon. More details below.

A great way to boost your significant other’s approval level is by using your savings to grab the Ring Chime Pro. This add-on will only run you $50 and will produce an audible alert when someone’s at the door. Other perks of this accessory come in the form of boosting Wi-Fi coverage to your front door, as well as integration with the rest of Ring’s smart home devices.

Or if you’re looking for a more affordable front door upgrade, score the original Ring Video Doorbell for $100 at Amazon. This model rocks 720 recording capabilities instead of the Pro’s 1080p, and lacks the dual-band Wi-Fi support. But if you’re looking for an entry-level way to defend against porch pirates, this’ll do the trick.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

