Mountain Hardwear is making your gifting for the holiday season a lot easier this year with a well-rounded guide. This holiday gift guide has made finding the perfect present for friends, family, and all of your ski team much easier. Mountain Hardwear has an arrange of jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more inside the guide. Plus, it also has a section with pricing under $100. Best of all, Mountain Hardwear gives free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from the Mountain Hardwear Holiday Gift Guide.

Gift Options for Men

One of our favorite items from the Mountain Hardwear Holiday Gift Guide is the men’s Ghost Whisperer 2 Hoody. This is one of Mountain Hardwear’s best-selling items and was made to promote warmth during your cold weather outings. Its 800-down fill material is not only going to keep you warm, but it’s also compressible for comfort. You can find this style priced at $325.

The men’s Monkey Man 2 Jacket is another standout from this gift guide. This cozy pullover is highly functional with four-way stretch material and breathable fabric. I also really like that it can be paired with jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. You can find it in several color options and it’s priced at $175.

Gift Ideas for Women

If someone you know is looking for a nice coat for the holidays the women’s Keele Hoody is a great option. It’s water-repellant and made to feel as soft as fleece. This jacket features moisture-wicking material and is compressible, which makes it a great piece to travel with. It also has three zippered pockets for additional storage and comes in several color options. Be sure to pick up this jacket for yourself of a loved one for $150.

Another gift idea for women is a the Altius Hybrid Pullover that’s priced at $175. I really like this style because it’s versatile to wear during everyday occasions or winter outings. As we have mentioned before, sherpa material is very trendy for this season and I love the style of this pullover. It also features an elastic hem that you can customize to your liking.

Gifts Under $100

Everyone knows someone who will be doing a lot of work outdoor this winter. Give them a gift to protect their hands with the Route Setter Alpine Work Gloves. These gloves are unique and made with goat and bonded leather overlays in high wear areas for maximum durability and abrasion resistance. They also have a pre-curved design that lets you hands freely move and maintain a natural position. You can score them for just $80.

Which item from the Mountain Hardwear Holiday Gift Guide is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the North Face Holiday Gift Guide that has an assortment of jackets, pullovers, and accessories for gifting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!