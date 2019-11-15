Apple unwraps new $5 weekend movie sale: Aviator, Ali, Iron Lady, The Butler, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 9:03 am ET

0

Following Tuesday’s notable movie bundle sale bringing Apple toe-to-toe with Disney+, we’re back again today with a new promotion. Apple is offering up yet another selection of $5 films as we head into the weekend. You’d typically pay upwards of $20 per film, with most selling for between $10-$15 regularly. So whether you’re snowed in, or still enjoying some sunshine, hit the jump to find all of our top picks.

Top picks include:

Of course, on top of this week’s earlier movie sale at Apple, Amazon is also coming to the party with a notable $1 HD rental promotion. You can find all of our top picks from yesterday’s coverage right here. We also have a number of notable Blu-ray movies on sale from $9 in our previous roundup as well.

