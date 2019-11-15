Save $80 on Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus Smartphone at a new Amazon low of $350

Amazon currently offers the Sony Xperia 10 Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped. Usually selling for $430, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, is $30 below Best Buy’s current sale price, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch HD display, Sony features a dual rear camera array comprised of 8 and 12MP sensors. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor and includes 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion. Over 120 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Sony’s handset supports up to 512GB of storage expansion via its microSD card slot, so it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of Samsung’s microSDXC cards with your savings. A 128GB model will set you back $20, or you could spend a decent amount of your savings on a 256GB one at $40. In either case, you’ll be expanding upon the built-in 64GB of storage, which is ideal for housing photos, videos, and more.

Also on sale still, Google’s GSM unlocked Pixel 3XL is discounted to $440 (Reg. up to $599) as well as the Samsung Galaxy S10+ at $300 off.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus features:

Upgrade your connectivity and entertainment with this Sony Xperia 10 plus smartphone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor combines with the 4GB RAM to power the device for seamless running of programs and applications, while the 6.5-inch Full HD display provides crystal-clear images. This Sony Xperia 10 plus smartphone features dual 12MP and 8MP cameras for capturing high-quality pictures and videos.

