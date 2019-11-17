Score a rare $30 discount on TiVo’s Mini VOX with voice remote at $150

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Mini VOX Streaming Media Player for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $30, matches the 2019 low, and comes within $12 of the best price we’ve seen to date. Not only does TiVo Mini VOX allow you to enjoy all of your favorite movies or shoes from Netflix, Hulu, Plex, and other streaming services, but also expand upon your existing TiVo setup. So if you’re looking to bring the same DVR playback and more to a bedroom TV or elsewhere in your home, this is a great companion to another one of the company’s devices. It also includes a voice remote for easily pulling up content. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 190 customers.

TiVo Mini VOX Streaming Media Player features:

Watch your favorite TV shows on this voice-controlled TiVo Mini Vox. It has multiroom support, so you can use it on the couch or in the bedroom and access your full TiVo library, and it offers popular streaming apps for accessing digital media anytime. This TiVo Mini Vox has HDMI, component and composite video outputs for connecting your preferred display.

