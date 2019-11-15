Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar packs virtual surround sound at $167 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Yamaha YAS-207BL Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $167.01 shipped. Typically selling for $230, it’s been recently dropping in price over the past few days and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. One of the most notable inclusions on this model is DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound, which is said to offer a more immersive home theater experience. It pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and sports a slim design that’ll complement most TV setups. Inputs include HDMI, optical or analog connections. Rated 4/5 stars from over 710 customers.

Those on a tighter budget will definitely want to consider the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with wireless subwoofer at $130. This alternative will let you pocket an extra $37 compared to the lead deal, but sacrifices on the higher-end sound quality and virtual surround sound.

We’re also still seeing Polk’s Command Sound Bar on sale for $199 (Save 33%), which brings Alexa into the mix for voice-controlled audio playback. Or if you’re after Black Friday pricing on a new HDTV, Walmart’s got you covered with some discounted Roku-enabled models starting at $100.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Equip your entertainment center with lifelike audio by using this Yamaha sound bar kit. It includes a wireless subwoofer to create deep, thumping low frequencies, and the sound bar supports DTS Virtual:X technology for room-filling surround sound. This Yamaha sound bar kit has Bluetooth streaming capability, so you can play digital media from a portable device.

