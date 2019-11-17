An Amazon low awaits on Optoma’s 1080p Home Theater Projector: $399 ($150 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Optoma HD27E 1080p Home Theater Projector for $399 shipped. Normally selling for $549, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, matches the Amazon all-time low set back in September, and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop near this price point. Optoma’s HD27E projector features a 3400-lumen output as well as two HDMI inputs and dual integrated speakers. Perfect for adding to your home theater, it sports 1080p output and can create an up to 300-inch screen. Over 380 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.

For something a little higher-end, we’re seeing Optoma’s FHD Gaming Projector on sale for $521.50 (Reg. up to $649). Anker is also getting in on the savings, offering a series of its Nebula projectors starting at $154.

Optoma HD27E 1080p Home Theater Projector features:

Bring video entertainment to a friend’s house or group meeting with this lightweight, Full HD 1080p Optoma projector. It produces an accurate Rec. 709 color range for images that are true to the original, and it has a 3400 ANSI Lumen light source for lights-on viewing. This Optoma projector has an integrated 10W speaker, so it’s ready to play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!