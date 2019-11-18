Eve Door & Window brings automations to your Siri setup at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Door & Window HomeKit Entry Sensor for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the first major price drop of the year, and is at a new Amazon all-time low. Eve’s entry sensor works with HomeKit via Bluetooth and is a great way to enhance the functionality of your Siri-enabled setup. Whether you’re looking to double down on automations, or bring home a greater sense of security, Door & Window is a capable option. I personally use one to turn lights on and off in my apartment, but it can also be configured to notify you when opened, and more. Over 100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re rocking a smart home with Zigbee capabilities, save even more when opting for the Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor at $19. This alternative has a similar feature set to the lead deal, but lacks HomeKit compatibility.

We’ve previously highlighted Eve Door & Window as one our our our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled smart home security with devices. So if you’re in need of other ideas to upgrade your smart home, be sure to swing by our roundup.

Eve Door & Window HomeKit Entry Sensor features:

Better yet, equip it to automate devices throughout your home. Unassuming and a breeze to install, Eve Door & Window fuses cutting-edge convenience with everyday peace of mind. Live smarter by knowing more about the place you care about most. Eve door & window understands whether your door or window is open or closed. See the current open/closed state at a glance and view statistics on time & duration to make smarter choices.

