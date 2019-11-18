Grab two Alexa-enabled TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs on sale for $22.50 (Save 25%)

TP-Link’s official eBay storefront offers a two-pack of its HS103 Mini Smart Plugs for $22.49 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low there, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the Kasa line of accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Just want to set a daily schedule for a lamp or appliance without dealing with smart home connectivity? Score Amazon’s best-selling 7-Day Digital Programmable Timer for $13. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 2,900 shoppers and can automate two accessories at once. It’ll also do the trick just fine for automating upcoming indoor holiday decorations.

This morning we also spotted a rare discount on the Philips Hue Wellness Lamp at $51.50 (Refurb, Orig. $100), plus more from $12.

TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs features:

With the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite you can control smaller electronics, up to 10 AMPs, from anywhere with the Kasa Smart App. Manage fans, lamps, and other small electronics conveniently from your smartphone. Even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana to control your lite smart plug.

