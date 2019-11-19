ComiXology’s Marvel sale is packed with The Punisher, Wolverine, more from $1

ComiXology is back this week with another round of discounts headlined by its Marvel Max sale. Here deals start at under $1 and span several different series in the Marvel comic world from stars like Wolverine and Jessica Jones to lesser known heroes like Miracleman and more. One standout is on Punisher Max: The Complete Collection Vol. 1 for $9.99. Down from $25, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers can read it for free. This graphic novel is packed with all of the gritty carnage you’d expect from the Punisher and explores Frank Castle’s exploits in Hell’s Kitchen. Head below for some other top picks and additional deals.

Other Marvel Max top picks:

Also on sale today at ComiXology, we’re seeing a collection of DC releases in its Back-Issue Mania sale. Everything here is priced at under $1, giving you the opportunity to load up on Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and other comics. Most originally sell for $5, so you’re looking at 80% off across the board. Shop the entire sale here for more.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

