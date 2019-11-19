Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $299)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $300 with today’s deal matches our previous mention at Walmart. While we know the GPS-only model is slated to hit $129 for Black Friday, the cellular model has largely been left out of the leaks. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and certainly worth your attention.

Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular connectivity so you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models.

Make sure to leverage your savings and pick up a new Watch band. Our roundup of the best options out there includes a wide range of styles starting at $5 for just about any look.

Want a larger display? Don’t forget, you can still save up to $350 off Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular features:

Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

