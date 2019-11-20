Bring home the Arcade1UP Final Fight Arcade Machine for $199 (20% off)

Walmart offers the Arcade1UP Final Fight Arcade Machine for $199. Looking at historical pricing reveals an original $299 MSRP and regular going rate of $250 or more. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and amongst the best offers we’ve tracked on these popular retro arcade machines. This model delivers Final Fight to your living room, basement, man cave, or just about anywhere really. Arcade1UP has done a great job of taking those iconic gaming cabinets and shrinking them down to 4-feet tall. You’ll still get the experience of playing like back in the day, but it won’t take up as much room as those larger pizza parlor gaming systems. More specifically for the Final Fight version, you’ll get all of the original artwork from the classic side-scrolling beat-’em-up video game, plus joystick and control buttons, a full-color display, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Take your retro-gaming knowledge to the next-level with the History of Video Games in 64 Objects coffee table book. For $17, the World Video Game Hall of Fame will take you on a journey that chronicles “the evolution of video games, from Pong to first-person shooters, told through the stories of dozens of objects essential to the field’s creation and development.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Of course, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday gaming deals and more in our nifty guide. We’re fully expecting this year’s holiday shopping event to be the biggest in memory, especially if you’re after a new gaming console.

Arcade1UP Final Fight Arcade features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi- res displays and sounds, and combined with real feel joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

