Ring Video Doorbell Pro beats its Black Friday price at $149 (Reg. $249)

Update: It just dropped another $20 to $149 shipped.

B&H offers Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169 shipped. That’s an $80 savings off the regular going rate at Amazon and $5 less than the all-time low there. For further comparison, today’s deal is also $10 off the advertised Black Friday price next week. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With holiday packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Rated 4/5 stars.

Drop some of the “pro-grade” features for Ring’s entry-level model for $70 less. You’ll drop to 720p feeds, but otherwise can enjoy many of the same Alexa-friendly specs. We do expect to see this model drop during Black Friday next week, so that’s something to weigh as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

In case you missed it this morning, Best Buy has the 4-camera Arlo Pro 2 Security System for $400. That’s $150 off the regular going rate and a new all-time low at Best Buy. Notable features include 1080p feeds, a weather-resistant design, and built-in smarts with Alexa. Arlo provides seven days of free cloud recording, which is a particularly notable feature as competitors charge monthly fees for this type of functionality. Catch all the details on this one-day sale right here.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

