Get podcasting with the Blue Snowball USB Microphone, now $35 (Reg. $50)

GameStop is currently offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or with no-cost in-store pickup where available otherwise. Or you could pad your cart to hit the free delivery threshold. Usually fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention, is the best we’ve seen all year, and comes within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. Best Buy charges an inflated $68 right now. Blue’s Snowball microphone is an ideal choice for budding podcasters or anyone just dipping their toes into audio recording. It features plug and play compatibility, professional studio quality performance, and comes with a collapsible stand that makes transport a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

Take portability up a notch while also saving some extra cash with Samson’s Go USB Mic for $30 at Amazon. This alternative is even more compact than the Blue Snowball model featured above, but will still go a long ways to improving your on-the-go recording.

We’re also still seeing this desktop microphone kit on sale for $35, which includes just about everything you’ll need to start a podcast. You’ll have to supply to the witty banter yourself though. Also, be sure to get a look at GameStop’s Black Friday 2019 preview, which offers a glimpse into what you can expect come next week.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone features:

Enjoy high-quality audio with this Blue Snowball USB microphone. It uses Blue’s condenser capsule technology and a dual-capsule design that lets you record studio-quality audio in the comfort of your home or office. This Blue Snowball USB microphone offers plug-and-play operation so you can start recording or streaming right out of the box.

