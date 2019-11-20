Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train for $84.50 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Typically fetching $100 direct from LEGO and Target, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2019. This 734-piece kit measures over 20-inches long, includes five festive minifigures, and is a great way to get ready for the holidays. With the included train track pieces, you’ll able to assemble an over 27-inch long loop, perfect for adding to your existing Christmas displays. You can even combine it with LEGO’s Power Function brick so the train will move by itself. Head below for more LEGO deals from $17.

If you’re looking to have the Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train circle your Christmas tree, this 20-piece LEGO kit gives you plenty of extra track elements for expanding what’s included with the featured deal.

Other notable discounts today include:

In case you missed it, yesterday LEGO showcased several of its upcoming 2020 Star Wars, Creator, City, and Technic sets. Plus, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the LEGO AT-ST Raider kit from The Mandalorian.

LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train features:

Gather the family for some festive LEGO® building fun with this charming model featuring a full circle of track, boarding platform with bench and lamppost, a Power Functions upgradable train engine with brick-built smoke bellowing from its stack, coal tender, flatbed wagon with a rotating holiday tree, toys and gifts, and a red caboose with a detailed interior and table. The train engine also features large and small red-colored locomotive wheels and the train is decorated with green wreaths, string lights and white tree elements. This LEGO® Creator Expert set includes 5 minifigures.

