Following last week’s first look at the upcoming 2020 Hidden Side sets, LEGO is back with a collection of new kits due out next year. Ranging from some detailed Star Wars creations to a massive Technic crane and more, it’s looking like 2020 will have a plethora of sets to assemble. Head below for a look at all of the new 2020 Star Wars, Creator, City, and Technic LEGO sets.

LEGO’s 2020 lineup kicks off with seven new Star Wars kits

Headlining today’s batch of newly announced kits are seven creations from the Star Wars universe. While we already knew that there were some Tatooine-themed creations on the horizon, these bring us spanning the Prequel, Original, and Sequel Trilogies.

Most notably, there’s a redesign of the Resistance X-Wing Starfighter, as well as the brick-built debut of the Tie Dagger. You’ll also find two new Microfighter kits depicting Kylo Ren’s shuttle as well as a Bantha and T-16 Skyhopper. Find the full list of new 2020 Star War LEGO sets down below.

Kylo Ren’s TIE Shuttle – 72 pieces

Bantha and T-16 Skyhopper vs. Bantha – 198 pieces

First Order Trooper Battle Pack – 105 pieces

Snowspeeder – 91 pieces

Duel on Mustafar – 208 pieces

TIE Dagger – 470 pieces

Resistance X-wing – 61 pieces

LEGO Technic

Another one of LEGO’s most popular themes is also getting some new creations come the new year. Technic fans will be able to build five new kits in 2020 with a massive nearly 1,300-piece Mobile Crane leading the way. There’s also a new race trick, buggy, dragster, and more. Most of these are also 2-in-1 creations, meaning each set will include another set of instructions for an alternate build.

Creator and City

The Creator series is also getting in on the 2020 action alongside the new LEGO Star Wars kits. Here there are five builds on the horizon with entires like the Toy Shop Town House, Burger Monster Truck, and Fire Dragon. Lastly, we’re seeing a batch of several new City sets due out next year as well. Most of these are all on the smaller side as far as projected price, and part counts are concerned, though the lineup culminates in a new 743-piece Police Station.

As of now, details on pricing for most of the new 2020 lineup, Star Wars sets included, have yet to be announced. We’re expecting to see the entire batch debut right on January 1st, just like previously announced sets. Which of today’s creations are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comment below.

