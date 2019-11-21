Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones return to all-time low at $130 shipped

Amazon offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in Gloss Black for $129.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. As a comparison, they originally sold for $300 and go for $150 regularly at Amazon where we’ve seen them drop to this price only once before. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention as well. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Great as a gift or for those long holiday listening sessions trying to drown out the family. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 4,700 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Don’t miss my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. I have found them to be a suitable alternative to pricier headphones with a good enough build quality to withstand trips to the gym and other strenuous activities.

We still have a notable deal on beyerdynamic’s Pro Studio Headphones as well at $114. That’s down from the usual $180 going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2019.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.

Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!