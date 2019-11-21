Save $80 on this ASUS 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $320, more from $290

Newegg is currently offering the ASUS MG278Q 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new all-time low. Best Buy still charges $422, for comparison. Featuring a 144Hz 27-inch panel, this monitor will fit the bill for getting work done during the day or diving into your favorite PC title at night. Other notable features here include NVIDIA G-Sync, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand that lets you configure this display in several orientations. Alongside dual HDMI ports, there’s also DisplayPort and DVI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 570 customers. More below.

Over at Best Buy’s official eBay store, we’re seeing the Dell S2719DGF 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $289.99 shipped. Matched directly from Best Buy, as well. Down from $400, today’s offer leaves an extra $110 in your pocket and marks one of the best discounts we’ve tracked to date. This model rocks a similar 1440p panel compared to the lead deal, though with an enhanced 155Hz refresh rate. You will ditch the NVIDIA G-Sync, improved stand, and some other features though. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 165 customers.

Don’t forget that right now the LG 31.5-inch Thunderbolt 3 Display is down to a new low at $335 off, as well as other options from $200. Plus, be sure to check out all of the best Black Friday PC Gaming deals including a $799 49-inch 144Hz monitor and more.

ASUS 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Intensify your gaming abilities with this Asus 27-inch ultra-HD monitor. Plenty of screen space ensures extra detail when using the latest graphics cards to produce up to 144 frames per second, and the ergonomic stand swivels, tilts and pivots so that you have the perfect angle. AMD FreeSync technology assures outstanding visuals from this Asus 27-inch ultra-HD monitor.

