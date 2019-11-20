Amazon currently offers the LG UltraFine 31.5-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor (32UL950-W) for $967.42 shipped. Usually selling for $1,299, it just dropped to $1,000 at Best Buy as well as LG, and is now down the extra $33 at Amazon. Today’s offer matches the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it in sub $999 territory. LG’s UltraFine monitor features a 4K HDR Nano IPS screen that covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and offers a peak luminance of 600 nits. It’s loaded with I/O, with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports capable of dishing out 60W of power each leading the way. You’ll find USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more included as well. Perfect for bringing to a Mac-focused workstation. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 200 customers and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Also available at Amazon today, we’re seeing the Acer V277U 27-inch 1440p Monitor on sale for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer leaves $50 in your pocket and marks a new Amazon low. This monitor features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a 75Hz refresh rate, and more. Note: Shipping is delayed until November 22nd. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those that plan on bringing home the LG UltraFine Monitor will find CalDigit’s two-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable to be a great investment. The two-meter length is perfect for providing enough leeway to configure your setup exactly how you want without being constrained by being tethered to the display. Otherwise, a USB-C to HDMI cable will do the trick for Mac-friendly setups.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor discounted to $650 (Reg. up to $1,045) as well as LG UltraWide models on sale from $200.

LG UltraFine 31.5-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor features:

Work on professional creative projects with this 31.5-inch LG UltraFine 4K monitor. Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 600 color technologies provide accurate display of image details for precise color grading and efficiency in various post-production tasks. The Thunderbolt 3 interface of this LG UltraFine 4K monitor supports daisy-chaining, high-speed data transfers and laptop charging.

