If you’re looking to build a custom PC, Black Friday is one of the main shopping holidays to look forward to. Building a computer is never low-cost, but saving a few bucks here or there on components can add up in the long run. While most people think to check Newegg for low-cost components, there are many other retailers to keep your eyes on. Here are the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components for 2019.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Internal Components

The internal components are arguably the most important part of any custom PC. Sure, the keyboard, mouse, and monitor all matter, but without high-quality internals, the computer itself will be quite slow.

Best Buy will have the GTX 1650 Gaming X 4GB GPU from MSI on sale for $155, which is over 22% off its regular rate of $200. The 1060 is a great budget-focused graphics card that’s designed for those who are just starting out with PC gaming. On the processor side, Best Buy will have the i7-9700K down to $299.99, which is over 25% off its regular $410 price, and Newegg will only have it down to $330. The 9700K is an absolute monster when it comes to processing power, and will be a must-have on any Intel gamer’s wishlist.

On the AMD front, Newegg will have the Ryzen 7 2700 processor down to $159.99 from its $300 going rate, which is nearly 50% off. Offering 8 cores of processing power, this is a beefy option for those who are wanting the best for their AMD build. Newegg will also have the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 590 8GB Graphics Card down to $179.99, which is nearly 20% off its $220 going rate.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Computers

Newegg will also have a number of computers on sale, with one of our favorites being the Skytech Blaze II, which rocks an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, NVIDIA GTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, and will come in at $999.99 (which is nearly $300 off). This saves you the headache of having to build your own computer and gives you a platform from which to upgrade in the future.

On the laptop side of things, Lenovo’s IdeaPad L340 Gaming Laptop will be down to $629.99 at Office Depot, which is 30% off its list price. Boasting an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD alongside the GTX 1650 GPU, this laptop is ready to play whatever you throw at it.

ASUS 17.3-inch Laptop: $2,390 (Reg. $3,500) | Newegg Intel i9/16GB 512GB RTX 2080/144Hz G-Sync

(Reg. $3,500) | Newegg ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch Laptop: $899 (Reg. $1,199) | Microsoft Intel i7/16GB 256GB GTX 1650

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Monitors

Monitors are a crucial part of any gaming setup, and this year, Microsoft will be the place to go for some of the best deals. One of our favorites is the Samsung 49-inch QLED Gaming Monitor, which will be down to $799 for Black Friday from its regular $1,099 going rate. Packing 49-inches of 144Hz glory, this monitor lets you see all of the action without missing a beat. However, Newegg will have the Acer 24-inch 144Hz monitor for just $149.99, which is a 25% savings over its regular price. Obviously, cutting the cost from $799 to $150 will bring some drawbacks, but this is a great option for those just starting out.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Peripherals

On the peripheral front, Microsoft’s sale with up to $125 off Turtle Beach headsets is hard to ignore. Prices there will start at $44.95, making it a must-see this Black Friday. Target will have the Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down to $79.99, which is 33% in savings. I love mechanical keyboards, and when I used to have a custom PC setup, the BlackWidow was my weapon of choice. Newegg is going to have the Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse down to $27.99, which is over 50% off its $60 going rate. This mouse is perfect if you play a game that has a lot of number pad action, as it has one built into its side, making for seamless gaming.

Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Storage

Storage is another crucial component of any gaming build, and there is no shortage of deals this Black Friday. Best Buy will have the 2TB SanDisk Ultra 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive down to $179.99, which is a savings of over 40%. It’s rare that we see a 2TB SSD available for less than $0.10 per GB, so this is absolutely a deal to watch. For ultra-fast storage, Newegg will have the WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive available for $169.99, which is down from its $230 going rate. This drive boasts speeds of up to 3,470 MB/s, or nearly 3.5GB per second. That means it takes only one second to move a 3.5GB file, which is quite insane.

