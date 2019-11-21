Smartphone Accessories: mophie 20100mAh Encore Power Bank $22 (45% off), more

B&H is currently offering the mophie 20100mAh Encore Plus Power Bank with Lightning Cable for $21.99 shipped when code BHMOPHIE has been applied at checkout. Or grab the USB-C version for the same price. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 45%, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring either a Lightning or USB-C cable, as well as a microUSB charger, this portable power bank can refuel your handset multiple times over thanks to the 20100mAh battery and 1.5A charging speeds. It also features a metal outer shell that not only looks slick, but will withstand bumps and more when out and about. Rated 4.1/5 stars and other mophie charging accessories are well-reviewed across the board.

The 20,100mAh Encore Plus 20K Portable Power Bank with Built-In Lightning & Micro USB Cables from mophie charges up to two mobile devices simultaneously with its high-capacity battery. The Encore Plus 20K Portable Power Bank delivers up to 1.8A of power and sports two integrated cables that feature micro-USB and Lightning connectors respectively and can be stored away when not in use. It’s also designed to be fast charge compatible and can charge a smartphone multiple times. The power bank also has LED power indicators that let you know how much power is left and when the battery is fully charged.

