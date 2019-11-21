Smartphone Accessories: mophie 20100mAh Encore Power Bank $22 (45% off), more

- Nov. 21st 2019 10:36 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the mophie 20100mAh Encore Plus Power Bank with Lightning Cable for $21.99 shipped when code BHMOPHIE has been applied at checkout. Or grab the USB-C version for the same price. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 45%, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring either a Lightning or USB-C cable, as well as a microUSB charger, this portable power bank can refuel your handset multiple times over thanks to the 20100mAh battery and 1.5A charging speeds. It also features a metal outer shell that not only looks slick, but will withstand bumps and more when out and about. Rated 4.1/5 stars and other mophie charging accessories are well-reviewed across the board.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Speck Products Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • ZAGG Glass+ iPhone 11 Screen Protector: $11 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
    • w/ code SCREEN999

The 20,100mAh Encore Plus 20K Portable Power Bank with Built-In Lightning & Micro USB Cables from mophie charges up to two mobile devices simultaneously with its high-capacity battery. The Encore Plus 20K Portable Power Bank delivers up to 1.8A of power and sports two integrated cables that feature micro-USB and Lightning connectors respectively and can be stored away when not in use.

It’s also designed to be fast charge compatible and can charge a smartphone multiple times. The power bank also has LED power indicators that let you know how much power is left and when the battery is fully charged.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.
